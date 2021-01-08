Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR): This developer, manufacturer, and seller of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

ACM Research’s shares gained 19.2% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This investment banking, securities, and investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs’ shares gained 22.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This designer, manufacturer, and supplier of foodservice equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto’s shares gained 17.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX): This provider of components for the fenestration industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.

Quanex Building Products’ shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

