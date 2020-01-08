Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO): This independent exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Talos Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Talos Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Talos Energy Inc. Quote

Talos Energy’s shares gained 23.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Talos Energy Inc. Price

Talos Energy Inc. price | Talos Energy Inc. Quote

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): This financial services holding that provides various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote

Grupo Financiero Galicia’s shares gained 13% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR): This real estate development company that engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Forestar Group Inc Price and Consensus

Forestar Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Forestar Group Inc Quote

Forestar Group’s shares gained 6.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Forestar Group Inc Price

Forestar Group Inc price | Forestar Group Inc Quote

Seaspan Corporation (SSW): This independent charter owner and manager of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Seaspan Corporation Price and Consensus

Seaspan Corporation price-consensus-chart | Seaspan Corporation Quote

Seaspan’s shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Seaspan Corporation Price

Seaspan Corporation price | Seaspan Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.