Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): This producer and seller of private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

Clearwater Paper's shares gained 15.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL): This developer and manufacturer of diagnostic testing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Quidel's shares gained 5.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT): This provider of specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

TechTarget's shares gained 22.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

