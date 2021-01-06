Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:
Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Danaos’ shares gained 68.9% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): This recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufacturer of finished steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.9% over the last 60 days.
Schnitzer Steel's shares gained 27.4% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Welbilt, Inc. (WBT): This designer, manufacturer, and supplier of foodservice equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
Welbilt’s shares gained 18.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT): This provider of specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
TechTarget’s shares gained 19.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
