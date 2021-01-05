Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This company that is engaged in mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

PennyMac's shares gained 6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): This manufacturer and seller of recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

Winnebago's shares gained 4.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price

Winnebago Industries, Inc. price | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

Quidel Corporation (QDEL): This developer and manufacturer of diagnostic testing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Quidel Corporation Price and Consensus

Quidel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quidel Corporation Quote

Quidel's shares gained 1.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Quidel Corporation Price

Quidel Corporation price | Quidel Corporation Quote

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): This designer and engineer of ride dynamics products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Fox Factory Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Fox Factory Holding Corp. Quote

Fox Factory's shares gained 9.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Price

Fox Factory Holding Corp. price | Fox Factory Holding Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Quidel Corporation (QDEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.