Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:

Trinseo S.A. (TSE): This materials company that manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo’s shares gained 27.7% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): This recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufacturer of finished steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.9% over the last 60 days.

Schnitzer Steel's shares gained 20.9% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Evercore Inc. (EVR): This operator of independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Evercore’s shares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Magna International Inc. (MGA): This designer, engineer, and manufacturer of components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.3% over the last 60 days.

Magna’s shares gained 14.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

