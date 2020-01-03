Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): This designer and developer of consumer products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Helen of Troy Limited Price and Consensus

Helen of Troy Limited price-consensus-chart | Helen of Troy Limited Quote

Helen of Troy’s shares gained 13.6% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Helen of Troy Limited Price

Helen of Troy Limited price | Helen of Troy Limited Quote

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS): This manufacturer of power conversion, measurement and control solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

Advanced Energy Industries’ shares gained 16.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT): This telecommunication services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC Price and Consensus

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC price-consensus-chart | Mobile TeleSystems PJSC Quote

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s shares gained 10.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC Price

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC price | Mobile TeleSystems PJSC Quote

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX): This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 15% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.