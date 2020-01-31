Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

Graco Inc. (GGG): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Graco Inc. Price and Consensus

Graco Inc. price-consensus-chart | Graco Inc. Quote

Graco’s shares gained 5.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Graco Inc. Price

Graco Inc. price | Graco Inc. Quote

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company that builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote

KB Home’s shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

KB Financial Group Inc Price

KB Financial Group Inc price | KB Financial Group Inc Quote

Morgan Stanley (MS): This is a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Morgan Stanley Price and Consensus

Morgan Stanley price-consensus-chart | Morgan Stanley Quote

Morgan Stanley’s shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Morgan Stanley Price

Morgan Stanley price | Morgan Stanley Quote

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR): This company engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote

Ichor Holdings’ shares gained 6.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.