Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA): This manufacturer and seller of infrastructure-related products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Arcosa, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcosa, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcosa, Inc. Quote

Arcosa's shares gained 14.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arcosa, Inc. Price

Arcosa, Inc. price | Arcosa, Inc. Quote

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote

Best Buy’s shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Best Buy Co., Inc. Price

Best Buy Co., Inc. price | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This manufacturer and distributor of biopharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price and Consensus

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company price-consensus-chart | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Quote

Bristol-Myers’ shares gained 11.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company price | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.