Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29th:

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK): This bank holding company for Equity Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Equity Bancshares' shares gained 33.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): This operator of specialty retail stores in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn's shares gained 33.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Target's shares gained 3.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): This provider of various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise's shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

