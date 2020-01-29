Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29th:

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS): This developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Agilysys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Agilysys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Agilysys, Inc. Quote

Agilysys’ shares gained 22.4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Agilysys, Inc. Price

Agilysys, Inc. price | Agilysys, Inc. Quote

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO): This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aptose Biosciences, Inc. Quote

Aptose Biosciences’ shares gained 12.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. Price

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. price | Aptose Biosciences, Inc. Quote

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): This marketer ofhome energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Enphase Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enphase Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote

Enphase Energy’s shares gained 27.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Enphase Energy, Inc. Price

Enphase Energy, Inc. price | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote

Veru Inc. (VERU): This oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial marketscarries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Female Health Company (The) Price and Consensus

Female Health Company (The) price-consensus-chart | Female Health Company (The) Quote

Veru’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Female Health Company (The) Price

Female Health Company (The) price | Female Health Company (The) Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.