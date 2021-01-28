Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): This independent iron ore mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs' shares gained 14.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Target's shares gained 1.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer, developer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Crocs' shares gained 15.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

