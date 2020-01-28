Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR): This is a biotechnology company that focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of biological therapies for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and other medical conditions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.
Capricor Therapeutics’ shares gained 27.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): This is a technology company that delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network’s shares gained 29.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): This company that develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
STMicroelectronics’ shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sony Corporation (SNE): This company that designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Sony’s shares gained 7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
