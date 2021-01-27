Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

PacWest Bancorp (PACW): This commercial banking products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

PacWest Bancorp’s shares gained 22.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): This lifestyle retail chain carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn’s shares gained 41.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB): This diversified financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

SVB Financial’s shares gained 28.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Intel Corporation (INTC): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Intel’s shares gained 18.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

