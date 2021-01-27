Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:
PacWest Bancorp (PACW): This commercial banking products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
PacWest Bancorp Price and Consensus
PacWest Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PacWest Bancorp Quote
PacWest Bancorp’s shares gained 22.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PacWest Bancorp Price
PacWest Bancorp price | PacWest Bancorp Quote
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): This lifestyle retail chain carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote
Boot Barn’s shares gained 41.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote
SVB Financial Group (SIVB): This diversified financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
SVB Financial Group Price and Consensus
SVB Financial Group price-consensus-chart | SVB Financial Group Quote
SVB Financial’s shares gained 28.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SVB Financial Group Price
SVB Financial Group price | SVB Financial Group Quote
Intel Corporation (INTC): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Intel Corporation Price and Consensus
Intel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Intel Corporation Quote
Intel’s shares gained 18.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Intel Corporation Price
Intel Corporation price | Intel Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Free Stock Analysis Report
PacWest Bancorp (PACW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.