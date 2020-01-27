Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

Apple Inc. (AAPL): This designer and manufacturer of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Apple's shares gained 7.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR): This developer and seller of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

ACM Research’s shares gained 91.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): This provider of investment management services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

BlackRock’s shares gained 4.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

