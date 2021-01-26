Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:

Ford Motor Company (F): This designer, manufacturer, marketer, and servicer of range of cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Ford’s shares gained 27.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): This digital financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Ally Financial’s shares gained 14% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kraton Corporation (KRA): This manufacturer and seller of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.

Kraton’s shares gained nearly 13% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): This provider of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Charles Schwab’s shares gained 9.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

