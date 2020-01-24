Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.

ACM Research’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Morgan Stanley (MS): This is a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Morgan Stanley’s shares gained 9.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers’ shares gained 28.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE): This a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.4% over the last 60 days.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 12.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

