Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.
ACM Research, Inc. Price and Consensus
ACM Research, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACM Research, Inc. Quote
ACM Research’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ACM Research, Inc. Price
ACM Research, Inc. price | ACM Research, Inc. Quote
Morgan Stanley (MS): This is a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Morgan Stanley Price and Consensus
Morgan Stanley price-consensus-chart | Morgan Stanley Quote
Morgan Stanley’s shares gained 9.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Morgan Stanley Price
Morgan Stanley price | Morgan Stanley Quote
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Signet Jewelers’ shares gained 28.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price
Signet Jewelers Limited price | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE): This a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.4% over the last 60 days.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote
Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 12.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. price | Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
Click to get this free report
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Morgan Stanley (MS): Free Stock Analysis Report
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.