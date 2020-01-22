Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22nd:

Apple Inc. (AAPL): This manufacturer of smartphones has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

Apple’s shares gained 11.5% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Apple Inc. Price

Apple Inc. price | Apple Inc. Quote

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC Price and Consensus

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC price-consensus-chart | Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC Quote

Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC Price

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC price | Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC Quote

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK): This operator of wealth management and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

AssetMark Financial’s shares gained 3.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Price

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. price | AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX): This operator of a purchase intelligence platform has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cardlytics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cardlytics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardlytics, Inc. Quote

Cardlytics’ shares gained 40.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cardlytics, Inc. Price

Cardlytics, Inc. price | Cardlytics, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.