Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): This provider of freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest's shares gained 15.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Target's shares gained 10.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE): This specialty value retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Five Below's shares gained 17.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer, developer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Crocs' shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

