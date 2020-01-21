Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:
Apple Inc. (AAPL): This designer and manufacturer of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Apple's shares gained 12.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS): This provider of comprehensive home care services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Addus HomeCare’s shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This manufacturer and distributor of biopharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Bristol-Myers’ shares gained 5.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
