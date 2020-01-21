Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

Apple Inc. (AAPL): This designer and manufacturer of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

Apple's shares gained 12.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Apple Inc. Price

Apple Inc. price | Apple Inc. Quote

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS): This provider of comprehensive home care services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Addus HomeCare Corporation Price and Consensus

Addus HomeCare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Addus HomeCare Corporation Quote

Addus HomeCare’s shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Addus HomeCare Corporation Price

Addus HomeCare Corporation price | Addus HomeCare Corporation Quote

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This manufacturer and distributor of biopharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price and Consensus

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company price-consensus-chart | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Quote

Bristol-Myers’ shares gained 5.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company price | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.