Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): This manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.2% over the last 60 days.

MagnaChip Semiconductor’s shares gained 19.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE): This manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

CyberOptics’ shares gained 36.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR): This producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.8% over the last 60 days.

Darling Ingredients’ shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR): This manufacturer of fluid delivery subsystems and components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Ichor’s shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.