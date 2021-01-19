Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): This light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves explorer and producer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

Crescent Point Energy’s shares gained 21.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price

Crescent Point Energy Corporation price | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.4% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

Delek Logistics’ shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

L Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | L Brands, Inc. Quote

L Brands’ shares gained 17% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

L Brands, Inc. Price

L Brands, Inc. price | L Brands, Inc. Quote

Magna International Inc. (MGA): This manufacturer of components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Magna International Inc. Price and Consensus

Magna International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Magna International Inc. Quote

Magna’s shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Magna International Inc. Price

Magna International Inc. price | Magna International Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Magna International Inc. (MGA): Free Stock Analysis Report



L Brands, Inc. (LB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.