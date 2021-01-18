Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): This lifestyle retail chain has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Boot Barn’s shares gained 35.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): This designer, developer, manufacturer and seller of electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Tesla’s shares gained nearly 26% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): This provider of Internet search services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Baidu’s shares gained 25.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports’ shares gained 25.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
