Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR): This manufacturer of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Ichor’s shares gained 16.4% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG): This provider of health care services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

LHC’s shares gained 9.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): This manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91% over the last 60 days.

MagnaChip Semiconductor’s shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC): This resource company that explores for lithium deposits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

Lithium Americas’ shares gained 31.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

