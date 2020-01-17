Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR): This manufacturer of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote
Ichor’s shares gained 16.4% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote
LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG): This provider of health care services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
LHC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
LHC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LHC Group, Inc. Quote
LHC’s shares gained 9.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
LHC Group, Inc. Price
LHC Group, Inc. price | LHC Group, Inc. Quote
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): This manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91% over the last 60 days.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Quote
MagnaChip Semiconductor’s shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Price
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation price | MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation Quote
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC): This resource company that explores for lithium deposits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.
Lithium Americas Corp. Price and Consensus
Lithium Americas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Lithium Americas Corp. Quote
Lithium Americas’ shares gained 31.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Lithium Americas Corp. Price
Lithium Americas Corp. price | Lithium Americas Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
See 7 handpicked stocks now >>
Click to get this free report
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): Free Stock Analysis Report
LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.