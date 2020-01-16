Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:

Apple Inc. (AAPL): This manufacturer of smartphones, tablets and wearables etc has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Apple’s shares gained 11.2% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This provider of business process services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX’s shares gained 17% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Denny's Corporation (DENN): This owner and operator of full-service restaurant chains has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Denny's shares gained 5.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY): This provider of marketing, communication and digital transformation services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Publicis Groupe’s shares gained 7.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.