Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.

Target's shares gained 15.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This manufacturer of wood products and distributor of building materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade's shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE): This specialty value retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Five Below's shares gained 22.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer, developer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Crocs' shares gained 19.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

