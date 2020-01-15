Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:

AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS): This water-as-a-service solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

AquaVenture’s shares gained 24.3% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners’ shares gained 10.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE): This manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

CyberOptics’ shares gained 15.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

