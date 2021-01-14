Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 14th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime’s shares gained 52.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer, developer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributer of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.
Crocs’ shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE): This manufacturer and seller of polymer products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Myers Industries’ shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sterling Bancorp (STL): This provider of various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Bancorp’s shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
