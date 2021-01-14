Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Navios Maritime’s shares gained 52.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price

Navios Maritime Partners LP price | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer, developer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributer of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Crocs’ shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. Price

Crocs, Inc. price | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE): This manufacturer and seller of polymer products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Myers Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Myers Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Myers Industries, Inc. Quote

Myers Industries’ shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Myers Industries, Inc. Price

Myers Industries, Inc. price | Myers Industries, Inc. Quote

Sterling Bancorp (STL): This provider of various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Bancorp Price and Consensus

Sterling Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Sterling Bancorp Quote

Sterling Bancorp’s shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sterling Bancorp Price

Sterling Bancorp price | Sterling Bancorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sterling Bancorp (STL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.