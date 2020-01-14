Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): This company that designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Silicon Motion Technology’s shares gained 8.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS): This investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Virtus Investment Partners’ shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers’ shares gained 6.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez’s shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

