Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): This oncology-focused pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics’ shares gained 9.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PLDT Inc. (PHI): This telecommunications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

PLDT’s shares gained 8.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): This molecular diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Exact Sciences’ shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS): This water-as-a-service solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

AquaVenture’s shares gained 26.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

