Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.

 

Associated Banc-Corp’s shares gained 21.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS): This fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Dillard's shares gained 12.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

ArcelorMittal (MT): This owner and operator of steel manufacturing and mining facilities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcelorMittal’s shares gained 17.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI): This manufacturer and seller of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Mueller Industries’ shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

