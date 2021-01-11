Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): This producer and seller of private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Clearwater Paper's shares gained 5.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This manufacturer of wood products and distributor of building materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade's shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX): This bank holding company for Allegiance Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Allegiance Bancshares' shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX): This provider of components for the fenestration industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.

Quanex Building Products' shares gained 15.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

