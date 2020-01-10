Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 90 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies’ shares gained 107.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 90 days.

Teekay Tankers’ shares gained 19% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): This company that designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 90 days.

Helen of Troy’s shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

