Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 90 days.
Intra-Cellular Therapies’ shares gained 107.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 90 days.
Teekay Tankers’ shares gained 19% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): This company that designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 90 days.
Helen of Troy’s shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Investment Research
