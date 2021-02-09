Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

eBay Inc. (EBAY): This operator of marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

eBay's shares gained 17.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): This manufacturer and seller of standard and custom passive connectivity products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Clearfield's shares gained 33.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This interior design company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen's shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT): This provider of genetic testing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.4% over the last 60 days.

Fulgent's shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

