Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:

Ford Motor Company (F): This designer, manufacturer, marketer, and servicer of range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 22% over the last 60 days.

Ford’s shares gained 27% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): This shipping company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 88.4% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers’ shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): This provider of floral products and gifts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.9% over the last 60 days.

1-800-FLOWERS’ shares gained 16% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): This designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive access control products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.2% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security Corp’s shares gained nearly 16% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

