Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS): This asset management holding company, provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Cohen & Steers Inc Price and Consensus
Cohen & Steers Inc price-consensus-chart | Cohen & Steers Inc Quote
Cohen & Steers’ shares gained 20.4% over the last one month over the S&P 500’s growth of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cohen & Steers Inc Price
Cohen & Steers Inc price | Cohen & Steers Inc Quote
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This company that engages in the homebuilding business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus
PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
PulteGroup’s shares gained 15% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PulteGroup, Inc. Price
PulteGroup, Inc. price | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE): This company, that provides low-fare airline services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Spirit Airlines, Inc. Price and Consensus
Spirit Airlines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spirit Airlines, Inc. Quote
Spirit Airlines’ shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Spirit Airlines, Inc. Price
Spirit Airlines, Inc. price | Spirit Airlines, Inc. Quote
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR): This company, that engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote
Ichor Holdings’ shares gained 4.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE): Free Stock Analysis Report
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.