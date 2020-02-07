Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS): This asset management holding company, provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Cohen & Steers Inc Price and Consensus

Cohen & Steers Inc price-consensus-chart | Cohen & Steers Inc Quote

Cohen & Steers’ shares gained 20.4% over the last one month over the S&P 500’s growth of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cohen & Steers Inc Price

Cohen & Steers Inc price | Cohen & Steers Inc Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This company that engages in the homebuilding business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup’s shares gained 15% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price

PulteGroup, Inc. price | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE): This company, that provides low-fare airline services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Spirit Airlines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spirit Airlines, Inc. Quote

Spirit Airlines’ shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. Price

Spirit Airlines, Inc. price | Spirit Airlines, Inc. Quote

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR): This company, that engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote

Ichor Holdings’ shares gained 4.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.