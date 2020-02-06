Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:

National Instruments Corporation (NATI): This company that provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

National Instruments’ shares gained 10.1% over the last one month over the S&P 500’s growth of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED): This is a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Sharps Compliance’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB): This company that operates as the bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Metropolitan Bank Holding shares gained 8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This company that engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

