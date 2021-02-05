Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:
Thor Industries, Inc. (THO): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
Thor Industries’ shares gained 27.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PCB Bancorp (PCB): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.
PCB Bancorp’s shares gained 24.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS): This designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of proprietary semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
Skyworks’ shares gained 18.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.4% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics’ shares gained 18.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
