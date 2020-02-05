Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): This company that researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Quote
Orion Energy Systems’ shares gained 61.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. price | Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Quote
SLM Corporation (SLM): This operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 29% over the last 60 days.
SLM Corporation Price and Consensus
SLM Corporation price-consensus-chart | SLM Corporation Quote
SLM Corporation’s shares gained 21.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
SLM Corporation Price
SLM Corporation price | SLM Corporation Quote
Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK): This company that develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Mitek Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Mitek Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mitek Systems, Inc. Quote
Mitek Systems’ shares gained 18.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Mitek Systems, Inc. Price
Mitek Systems, Inc. price | Mitek Systems, Inc. Quote
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): This is an asset management holding entity that provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Janus Capital Group, Inc Price and Consensus
Janus Capital Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Janus Capital Group, Inc Quote
Janus Henderson’s shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Janus Capital Group, Inc Price
Janus Capital Group, Inc price | Janus Capital Group, Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
SLM Corporation (SLM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Janus Capital Group, Inc (JHG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.