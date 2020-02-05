Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): This company that researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Orion Energy Systems’ shares gained 61.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

SLM Corporation (SLM): This operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 29% over the last 60 days.

SLM Corporation’s shares gained 21.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK): This company that develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Mitek Systems’ shares gained 18.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): This is an asset management holding entity that provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson’s shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

