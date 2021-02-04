Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI): This bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Capital's shares gained 16.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): This manufacturer and seller of standard and custom passive connectivity products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Clearfield's shares gained 30.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This interior design company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen's shares gained 20.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): This provider of various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise's shares gained 3.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

