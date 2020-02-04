Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:
RLI Corp. (RLI): This is an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
RLI’s shares gained 3.1% over the last one month over the S&P 500’s growth of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This is a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Mellanox Technologies’ shares gained 1.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE): This ís a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares gained 4.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
