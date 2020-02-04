Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

RLI Corp. (RLI): This is an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

RLI Corp. Price and Consensus

RLI Corp. price-consensus-chart | RLI Corp. Quote

RLI’s shares gained 3.1% over the last one month over the S&P 500’s growth of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

RLI Corp. Price

RLI Corp. price | RLI Corp. Quote

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This is a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote

Mellanox Technologies’ shares gained 1.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Price

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. price | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE): This ís a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares gained 4.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. price | Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.