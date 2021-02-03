Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Thor Industries’ shares gained 26.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): This shipping company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers’ shares gained 19.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK): This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

Triumph Bancorp’s shares gained 23.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Denbury Inc. (DEN): This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.3% over the last 60 days.

Denbury’s shares gained 20.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

