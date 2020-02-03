Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR): This is a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of biological therapies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Capricor Therapeutics shares gained 21.4% over the last one month verses the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Price
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. price | Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Celestica Inc. (CLS): This company that provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus
Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Celestica’s shares gained 10.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Celestica, Inc. Price
Celestica, Inc. price | Celestica, Inc. Quote
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW): This investment management company that provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote
T. Rowe Price Group’s shares gained 7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Price
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. price | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote
Sony Corporation (SNE): This company that designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Sony Corporation Price and Consensus
Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote
Sony’s shares gained 3.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Sony Corporation Price
Sony Corporation price | Sony Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
Click to get this free report
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sony Corporation (SNE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Celestica, Inc. (CLS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.