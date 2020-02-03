Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR): This is a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of biological therapies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.

Capricor Therapeutics shares gained 21.4% over the last one month verses the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Celestica Inc. (CLS): This company that provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Celestica’s shares gained 10.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW): This investment management company that provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

T. Rowe Price Group’s shares gained 7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sony Corporation (SNE): This company that designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Sony’s shares gained 3.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

