Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:

Ford Motor Company (F): This designer and manufacturer of a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor's shares gained 23.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): This operator of specialty retail stores in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn's shares gained 32.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF): This bank holding company for the UMB Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

UMB Financial's shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): This provider of various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise's shares gained 3.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

