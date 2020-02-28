Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF): This ETFs sponsor and asset manager has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Price and Consensus

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Quote

WisdomTree Investments’ shares gained 8.9% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Price

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. price | WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Quote

MSCI Inc. (MSCI): This provider of investment decision support tools has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

MSCI Inc Price and Consensus

MSCI Inc price-consensus-chart | MSCI Inc Quote

MSCI’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

MSCI Inc Price

MSCI Inc price | MSCI Inc Quote

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND): This specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Quote

Floor & Decor’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Price

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. price | Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Quote

Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI): This designer of medical devices has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Zynex Inc. Price and Consensus

Zynex Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zynex Inc. Quote

Zynex’s shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zynex Inc. Price

Zynex Inc. price | Zynex Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.