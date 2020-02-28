Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF): This ETFs sponsor and asset manager has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Price and Consensus
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Quote
WisdomTree Investments’ shares gained 8.9% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Price
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. price | WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Quote
MSCI Inc. (MSCI): This provider of investment decision support tools has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
MSCI Inc Price and Consensus
MSCI Inc price-consensus-chart | MSCI Inc Quote
MSCI’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
MSCI Inc Price
MSCI Inc price | MSCI Inc Quote
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND): This specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Quote
Floor & Decor’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Price
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. price | Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Quote
Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI): This designer of medical devices has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Zynex Inc. Price and Consensus
Zynex Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zynex Inc. Quote
Zynex’s shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Zynex Inc. Price
Zynex Inc. price | Zynex Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Zynex Inc. (ZYXI): Free Stock Analysis Report
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF): Free Stock Analysis Report
MSCI Inc (MSCI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.