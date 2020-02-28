Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF): This ETFs sponsor and asset manager has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree Investments’ shares gained 8.9% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI): This provider of investment decision support tools has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

MSCI’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND): This specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Floor & Decor’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI): This designer of medical devices has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Zynex’s shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

