Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG): This provider of monitoring and analytics platform for developers, business users and information technology operations teams has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Datadog’s shares gained 6.4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Adient plc (ADNT): This manufacturer of a range of seating systems and components for cars, commercial vehicles and light trucks has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.1% over the last 60 days.

Adient’s shares gained 30.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

argenx SE (ARGX): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

argenx’s shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL): This provider of casualty and property insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Kinsale Capital’s shares gained 13.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.