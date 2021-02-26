Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

Aviat Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aviat Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aviat Networks, Inc. Quote

Aviat Networks’ shares gained 57.8% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aviat Networks, Inc. Price

Aviat Networks, Inc. price | Aviat Networks, Inc. Quote

Criteo S.A. (CRTO): This technology company that provides an advertising platform for the open Internet has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.1% over the last 60 days.

Criteo S.A. Price and Consensus

Criteo S.A. price-consensus-chart | Criteo S.A. Quote

Criteo’s shares gained 87.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Criteo S.A. Price

Criteo S.A. price | Criteo S.A. Quote

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC): This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Penn Virginia Corporation Price and Consensus

Penn Virginia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote

Penn Virginia Corp’s shares gained 36.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Penn Virginia Corporation Price

Penn Virginia Corporation price | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY): This company that engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Price and Consensus

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp price-consensus-chart | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Quote

Magnolia Oil & Gas’ shares gained 29.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Price

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp price | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Quote

