Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Dynex Capital’s shares gained 5.2% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): This company that develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Microsoft’s shares gained 3.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe Group’s shares gained 4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Xperi Corporation (XPER): This company that creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.4% over the last 60 days.

Xperi’s shares gained 4.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

