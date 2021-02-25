Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:
OvintivInc. (OVV): This company engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ovintiv’s shares gained 37.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Kulicke and Soffa’s shares gained 32% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This equipment rental supplier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.4% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings’ shares gained 23.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This designer, developer, manufacturer and tester of production tools, modules, and subsystems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings’ shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
