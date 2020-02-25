Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): This provider of life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment's shares gained 14.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): This provider of investment management services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

BlackRock’s shares gained 0.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): This provider of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Applied Materials’ shares gained 3.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

